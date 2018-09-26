COSCO opens Sarajevo office

China's COSCO Shipping Dragon Maritime Co officially inaugurated its branch office in Bosnia and Herzegovina's (BiH) capital Sarajevo on Tuesday, promising economic progress for the country.



The office in Sarajevo brings the direct presence of COSCO Shipping to the BiH market and gives support to local parties through direct and efficient communication and maximum efficiency in the work, Meliha Mujezinovic, head of COSCO for BiH, said at a press conference in Sarajevo.

