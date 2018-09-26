Wenzhou denies reports it requires believers to renounce faiths

Religious authorities from Wenzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province denied foreign media reports which say that the city requires believers to renounce their religious faith, stressing that they only target members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) to prevent them from believing any religion.



The Wenzhou government provided CPC members information pamphlets to prevent them from believing any religion, an employee at the Wenzhou City Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs, who refused to identify himself, told the Global Times Wednesday.



His comments came after some overseas media reported on September 22 that a Wenzhou authority asked believers to renounce their religious beliefs.



Employees of schools, hospitals and State-owned companies were asked to sign a statement to give up their religious beliefs and pledge loyalty to the Party, overseas media reported.



The employee said that those reports are not true.



The foreign media misunderstood the truth because some government bodies handed out information forms for public to fill in, and these forms include many categories, not specifically targeting religions, he said.



Every year, we ask Party members from government institutes to sign a pledge to shun religion, but the practice is only limited to Party members, an anonymous employee from the ethnic and religious affairs bureau of Leqing, which is governed by Wenzhou, told the Global Times.



The organization should strengthen ideological education for Party members who believe in religions, and ask those who refuse to renounce after education to leave the Party, according to revised regulations released by the CPC Central Committee in August.



The regulations said that Party members who use religion to incite the public should be expelled from the Party.



The overseas reports also said that middle schools dispatched information forms to teachers and students to fill in their parents' religious beliefs and prevent religions from infiltrating schools.



An employee at the education bureau in Wenzhou said that they give students a form to fill in their family information at the start of every semester.



"It is just to strengthen the connection between schools and students' families," he said, noting the forum includes basic information, not just religion.



According to China's Compulsory Education Law, no organization or individual may make use of religion to conduct activities designed to interfere with the country's educational system.



Education does not only mean education in schools, it also refers to social and family education, and is important to prevent teachers and family members from teaching religion to students, Shen Guiping, a religious expert at the Central Institute of Socialism in Beijing, told the Global Times on Wednesday.



