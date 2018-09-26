Internet watchdog orders news portal to halt illegal activities

Beijing's internet watchdog has ordered news portal ifeng.com to immediately stop illegal activities and rectify its content.



The order was given after the website spread illegal information, reprinted content in violation of regulations, and distorted the original intent of news headlines on its portal, app and WAP website, read a notice released by the Beijing office of the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on its WeChat account on Wednesday.



As a result, the website's news and finance channels will stop updates from 3 pm Wednesday to 3 pm on October 10, while updates on its technology channel will be suspended until October 26. The news app and WAP website will be frozen until October 10.



All news websites must scrupulously abide by journalistic ethics, and headlines that deliberately twist the original meaning are banned, according to CAC regulations.



The regulations said news headlines must not quote a remark out of context, create groundless rumors or exaggerate. Media staff should not sensationalize headlines, including using words involving violence, eroticism or vulgarity.



In 2017, ifeng and five other news websites were punished for making clickbait headlines.



Global Times

