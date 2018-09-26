Beijing bans new residential projects in favor of technology

Beijing said on Wednesday that it would restrict new construction for residential, hotel and other projects in certain districts as the city moves to give preferential treatment to the high-technology sector.



Xicheng district and Dongcheng district have banned the construction of residential projects, and they have also forbidden the construction of large public projects such as hotels and office buildings.



The entire city will ban the establishment of centralized office areas for leasing business, according to the city's newly issued Catalogue for the Prohibition and Restriction of Newly Increased Industries (2018 Edition), which was released on Wednesday.



The new edition includes 73 amendments to the 2015 version that are intended to improve quality, functionality and services for urban living.



The new catalogue shows support for high-end manufacturing that shores up industry segmentation. For example, it sets no restrictions on sectors related to new-energy vehicles and components, and there's no ban on industrial robot manufacturing.



New material products supporting the aerospace and military sectors, as well as major national special projects, face no restrictions or bans.



Qualified national high-technology enterprises, or such companies based in the city's Zhongguancun technology zone, are encouraged to apply for construction permits.



The revised catalogue also ordered an end to civilian airport construction and the expansion of existing airport projects in sub-center areas.





