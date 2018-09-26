Biometric identity system upheld

India’s top court bans govt from use in banking, telecoms

India's Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the validity of a massive biometric identity system, but flagged privacy concerns and curbed a government push to make it mandatory for services from opening bank accounts to securing cell phone connections.



The ruling was cheered by detractors of the system, known as Aadhaar, which has already provided biometric identities to more than a billion people, making it the world's biggest such project.



Critics had expressed fears it could spawn a surveillance state and smoothen the way for companies to profile clients.



A majority ruling by a panel of five judges cleared the use of Aadhaar for welfare schemes, saying it empowered the poor and marginalized.



Among other objectives, the project aims to have a unique Aadhaar number, tied to an ­individual's finger­prints, face and iris scan, block theft and leakages in India's $23.6 billion a year food ­welfare program.



"The entire aim behind launching this program is the inclusion of the deserving ­persons who need to get such benefits," said Justice A.K. ­Sikri, who delivered the ruling on behalf of the majority, adding that beneficiaries would be harmed if Aadhaar were to be shelved.



The decision, split four against one, found the Aadhaar program had merits, but struck down a government effort to make its use mandatory in banking, telecom and school applications.



The single dissenting judge, Justice D.Y. Chandrachud, ruled the passage of the Aadhaar Act a "fraud on the constitution" as it had been passed in a money bill, allowing the government to bypass approval from ­parliament's upper house, the Rajya Sabha.



He also wrote that Aadhaar violated the right to privacy, as it could lead to profiling of individuals and voters.



The court also ruled unconstitutional the use of Aadhaar by companies to establish an individual's identity.



Media have reported several cases of Aadhaar privacy breaches, but the Unique Identification Authority of India, which manages the program, and other supporters, say it is foolproof and secure.





