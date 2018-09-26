Yemen war crimes probe must continue: UN probers

War crimes investigators called Wednesday for the UN's top rights body to let them continue probing the "extremely alarming" situation in Yemen, amid resistance from Saudi Arabia and others.



The investigators, appointed by the UN Human Rights Council a year ago, presented a report to the body that concluded all sides in Yemen's conflict may have committed "war crimes."



The resolution that first set up the inquiry last year after a long diplomatic fight gave investigators a year to conduct their probe.



But Kamel Jendoubi, who heads the so-called Group of Independent Eminent International and Regional Experts, insisted that "in light of the gravity of the situation and the limited time given to the mandate, additional investigations are needed."



"The situation in Yemen continues to be extremely alarming," he told the council.



"We call upon you to keep the situation in Yemen at the top of the priorities of the council," he said, urging diplomats to "unanimously" adopt a resolution calling for a one-year extension.



This, he said, was necessary "to ensure that truth is revealed and accountability is attained."



But while a long line of ­diplomats voiced support Wednesday for prolonging the probe, it remains unclear if the council will give the ­investigators a green light to continue when it votes on the resolution at the end of this week.



Yemeni Human Rights Minister Mohamed Asker slammed the group's report as "politicized and biased."





