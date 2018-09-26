China seeks improvement to UN peacekeeping

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday made proposals to a UN high-level meeting on ways to improve UN peacekeeping operations.



The core of the UN peacekeeping missions is to settle international disputes by political means, said Wang, adding that mandating peacekeeping operations should be more practical and feasible.



China supports the Declaration of Shared Commitments on UN Peacekeeping and is willing to work with other countries to make peacekeeping actions beneficial to every corner of the world, Wang said.



The declaration aims to renew collective action to strengthen support for UN peacekeeping operations.





