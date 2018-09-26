Ex-French PM Valls to campaign for Barcelona mayor

France's combative former prime minister Manuel Valls announced Tuesday that he will run for mayor of Barcelona, in what will be an ­unprecedented bid for political power in ­another European country.



"After a period of serious reflection, I have taken the following decision: I want to be the next mayor of Barcelona," the former Socialist premier said in Catalan at an event in the old center of Barcelona, Spain's second biggest city where he was born 56 years ago.



"Since my birth... my relationship with Barcelona has been intimate, constant," added Valls, who grew up in Paris with his Catalan father and Swiss-Italian mother and nationalized as a French citizen at 20.



Under EU rules citizens of the bloc can vote and stand in local elections in other EU states.



But beating Ada Colau, a former housing activist who is the current mayor of the city of 1.6 million, in the municipal elections slated for May 26 next year will be a challenge.



Valls has campaigned in Spain against Catalan separatists who attempted to break away from the country in ­October 2017.



During his speech in both Catalan and Spanish to a packed auditorium on Tuesday, Valls listed a series of problems facing the city: rising insecurity, tourism saturation, lack of ­affordable housing and the flight of companies due to concerns over the separatist push.



"The city is plunged into a losing dynamic. We have to stop it. We need to change course and a new leadership as soon as possible," Valls said.



Valls will have the support of center-right party Ciudadanos, which is spearheading opposition to the independence drive in Catalonia.



He has recruited a former communications director of FC Barcelona, the giant ­soccer club he supports, for his campaign.



Catalonia's former pro-­independence president Carles Puigdemont was dismissive of Valls.



Valls has been criticized in France for ditching the ­Socialist Party after losing out in the 2017 party presidential primary.





