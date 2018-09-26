Syria warns Israel it has new defenses

A top Syrian official said a new air defense system from ally Russia will force Israel to "think carefully" before carrying out more air strikes in the country.



Moscow announced on Monday it would deliver the advanced S-300 air defense system, a week after the Syrian military downed a Russian plane by mistake following an Israeli air strike.



Russia has blamed the friendly fire on Israeli pilots using the larger Russian plane as "cover."



Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal al-Meqdad said Damascus welcomed the delivery of the S-300 system.



It replaces Syria's existing Russian-built S-200 system, which dates back to the Soviet era.



"I think that Israel, which is accustomed to carrying out many attacks under different pretexts, will have to think carefully about attacking Syria again," Meqdad said.



In recent years, Israel has carried out repeated air strikes in war-torn Syria against Iranian targets.



Iran and Hezbollah are allies of President Bashar al-Assad in the seven-year civil war.



"Let the Israelis try, we will defend ourselves as we always do," the state SANA news agency quoted Meqdad as saying.



The downing of the Russian plane September 17 killed all 15 soldiers on board, after an Israeli plane attacked a military position in the northwestern province of Latakia.



The accident was the deadliest friendly fire between Syria and Russia since Moscow's game-changing military intervention in the war in 2015.



More than 360,000 people have died in the conflict.





