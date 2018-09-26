Trump tries to isolate Iran at UN

Rouhani lashes out at leaders’ ‘xenophobic tendencies’

US President Donald Trump was expected to take his campaign to isolate Iran to the UN Security Council on ­Wednesday, chairing for the first time a meeting that was expected to lay bare divisions between Washington and key allies.



Trump was to be wielding the gavel at the top UN body, where the US this month holds the agenda-setting presidency of the 15-nation council that deals with the world's most pressing security threats.



Trump's appearance in the formal setting of the Security Council chamber could trigger surprises. UN diplomats note that the US president has been known to stray from protocol and procedure.



During his address to the General Assembly on Tuesday, Trump assailed Iran's leaders, accusing them of sowing "chaos, death and destruction" and calling on world governments to isolate Tehran.



Iranian President ­Hassan Rouhani shot back in his speech, denouncing leaders who have "xenophobic tendencies resembling a Nazi disposition" and slamming the planned council meeting as a "preposterous and abnormal act."



Meanwhile, Trump's national security advisor John Bolton warned Tehran of "hell to pay" if it threatens the US or its ­allies.



"If you cross us, our allies, or our partners; if you harm our citizens, if you continue to lie, cheat and deceive; yes, there will indeed be hell to pay," he said, speaking at a gathering on the margins of the General Assembly.



"Let my message today be clear: We are watching, and we will come after you."



Wednesday's meeting was expected to show a rift between the US and its European allies over the Iran nuclear deal that Trump ditched in May after repeatedly dismissing it as disastrous.



The US has moved to reimpose sanctions that had been lifted under the landmark deal to curb Iran's nuclear program and has vowed to punish foreign firms that do business with Iran.



On Monday, the five remaining parties to the agreement - China, Russia, Britain and France plus Germany - defiantly announced that they would set up a special payment system to continue trade and business ties with Iran.



The US had initially said the meeting chaired by Trump would focus on Iran, but later broadened the agenda under the theme of nuclear non-proliferation and weapons of mass destruction.



Iran has not requested to speak at the council meeting, diplomats confirmed Tuesday, although Rouhani was expected to hold a press conference soon after it is due to end.





