Icebreaker returns to Shanghai after completing Arctic research expedition

China's research icebreaker Xuelong is seen at a dock in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 26, 2018. Researchers on China's research icebreaker Xuelong returned to the home port in Shanghai Wednesday after finishing the country's 9th Arctic expedition which lasted for 69 days. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)
A researcher (L) poses for a photo with his child at a dock in east China's Shanghai, Sept. 26, 2018. Researchers on China's research icebreaker Xuelong returned to the home port in Shanghai Wednesday after finishing the country's 9th Arctic expedition which lasted for 69 days. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)