14 IS militants killed in eastern Afghan airstrikes

Afghan security force members take part in a military operation in Kunar province, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2018. At least 14 militants of Islamic State (IS) outfit have been killed following airstrikes in Afghanistan's eastern province of Kunar, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Emran Waak)

At least 14 militants of Islamic State (IS) outfit have been killed following airstrikes in Afghanistan's eastern province of Kunar, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday.Afghan Air Force launched the strikes on IS hideouts in Chawkay and Dara-e-Pech districts within the past 24 hours, killing 14 IS militants, the ministry said in a statement.The mountainous province, 180 km east of Kabul, has been the scene of clashes between security forces and IS militants from time to time.The IS group, which emerged in neighboring Nangarhar province in early 2015, has yet to make comments on the report.