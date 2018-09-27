14 IS militants killed in eastern Afghan airstrikes

Afghan security force members take part in a military operation in Kunar province, Afghanistan, Sept. 26, 2018. At least 14 militants of Islamic State (IS) outfit have been killed following airstrikes in Afghanistan's eastern province of Kunar, the country's Defense Ministry said Wednesday. (Xinhua/Emran Waak)
