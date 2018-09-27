2018 Asian Defense, Security and Crisis Management exhibition and conference held in Philippines







A micro tactical ground robot is demonstrated in the 2018 Asian Defense, Security and Crisis Management (2018 ADAS) exhibition and conference in Pasay City, the Philippines, Sept. 26, 2018. The 2018 ADAS features conferences and exhibitions on the technologies on defense, homeland security and disaster relief. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A Filipino soldier holds an assault rifle showcased in the 2018 Asian Defense, Security and Crisis Management (2018 ADAS) exhibition and conference in Pasay City, the Philippines, Sept. 26, 2018. The 2018 ADAS features conferences and exhibitions on the technologies on defense, homeland security and disaster relief. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)





A visitor boards a prototype of a Saab fighter jet showcased in the 2018 Asian Defense, Security and Crisis Management (2018 ADAS) exhibition and conference in Pasay City, the Philippines, Sept. 26, 2018. The 2018 ADAS features conferences and exhibitions on the technologies on defense, homeland security and disaster relief. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)

A Filipino soldier peeks through the scope of an assault rifle showcased in the 2018 Asian Defense, Security and Crisis Management (2018 ADAS) exhibition and conference in Pasay City, the Philippines, Sept. 26, 2018. The 2018 ADAS features conferences and exhibitions on the technologies on defense, homeland security and disaster relief. (Xinhua/Rouelle Umali)