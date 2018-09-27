Senior CPC official mourns passing of Vietnamese president







Zhao Leji, a senior official of the Communist Party of China (CPC), mourned the passing of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang on Wednesday in Hanoi.Commissioned by General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Zhao, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, conveyed condolence to the late president's family on behalf of Xi, the CPC, the Chinese government and the Chinese people.Tran Dai Quang passed away on Friday after a serious illness. He was 61 years old.