President Xi Jinping inspects Liaoning

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) Liaoyang Petrochemical Company in Liaoyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Sept. 27, 2018. Xi started an inspection tour in Liaoning on Thursday. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)