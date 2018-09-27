Barca, Real endure shock La Liga defeats

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi reacts after missing a scoring chance during the La Liga match against Leganes on Wednesday in Leganes, Spain. Photo: VCG

Barcelona conceded twice in 68 seconds and Real Madrid were three down at halftime as La Liga's two title favorites were each stunned by surprise defeats on Wednesday night.Barca's 2-1 loss to relegation fighters ­Leganes was the greater shock but Madrid's beating was more emphatic, blown away 3-0 by Sevilla after a torrid 39 minutes at the ­Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.For both, it was their first defeat of the ­season and for both, defensive fragility was the key factor.By the end, Atletico Madrid, who had cruised to victory over Huesca on Tuesday and play Real on Saturday, were the biggest winners. After a stuttering start, Diego Simeone's side will jump above Real with a win at the Santiago Bernabeu.Sevilla can be a formidable opponent on their own patch but few expected Leganes to inflict what was only Barcelona's second league defeat in 17 months.Gerard Pique committed the decisive ­error, his fluffed clearance allowing Oscar ­Rodriguez to score Leganes' second goal in two incredible minutes.Nabil El Zhar had nodded in an ­equalizer moments before and by the end, Philippe Coutinho's sumptuous early volley was reduced to little more than a footnote.After drawing at home to Girona on Sunday, albeit with 10 men, coach Ernesto Valverde's selection also came under scrutiny, after he opted to rotate for the second time in three days.Against Girona, it was Coutinho, Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti on the bench and just as they all had to be called upon in the second half at the Camp Nou, so were Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba this time."Of course the coach is responsible, a losing coach always feels responsible," Valverde said. "But obviously it is easy now to talk about the rotations - in the end, matches are analyzed on results - but you can't win the league with only 11 players."Real, who were just kicking off as Leganes closed out, could have pulled three points clear at the top but instead were three down at halftime for the first time in a league game since 2003, also against Sevilla.Twice Jesus Navas sped away on the counterattack, and twice he found Andre Silva - the first time with a deliberate cutback, the second when his shot was palmed out for a rebound.Wissam Ben Yedder added a third six minutes before the interval, volleying in from close range after the Real defense had pushed out.