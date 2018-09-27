VAR to be used in Champions League from next season and at Euro 2020

Video Assistant Referees (VAR) will be used in the Champions League from the 2019-20 season and will also be introduced at the 2020 European Championship, UEFA said Thursday.



European soccer's governing body revealed that a decision had been taken at a meeting of their executive committee to bring in the technology, which will be used from the playoff round preceding the group stage of the Champions League.



It will also be used in next year's UEFA Super Cup and in the Europa League from the 2020-21 season.



In addition, it will be used in the ­finals of the new Nations League competition, although only from 2021.



UEFA's move follows the use of VAR at the World Cup in Russia. It was hailed as a success at the World Cup, but there has been complaints about the system disrupting the flow of the game while decisions are reached and confusing spectators in the stadium.



"We're confident that introducing VAR in August 2019 will give us enough time to put in place a robust system and to train match officials to ensure an ­efficient, successful implementation of VAR in the UEFA Champions League, the world's flagship club competition," UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said.



VAR has also been introduced in the top divisions in Spain and France this season, with those leagues following on from the German Bundesliga and Italian Serie A, although the English Premier League has been more cautious.



Ceferin himself had resisted calls to bring VAR into Europe's elite club competition, telling journalists in Monaco last month that "VAR is not completely clear for now, but we also know that there is no way back anymore, technology will come sooner or later."



The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) also plans to introduce the VAR system at next year's Asian Cup finals, the regional governing body said Thursday.



The AFC said it has received approval from world governing body FIFA and the rule-making International Football Association Board, and will use VAR at the tournament, which kicks off in the United Arab Emirates on January 5 next year.



