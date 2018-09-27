Buddhist temples under fire for practices

At least a dozen parents accused two temples of brainwashing and illegally detaining apprentices after a report went viral on Monday.



Parents have reported the cases to the Xianyou County Bureau of Ethnic and Religious Affairs in Putian, East China's Fujian Province, Yang Junjie, a bureau employee, told the Global Times on Thursday.



The identity cards of the involved nuns and monks are of the Jile Temple, he said.



The report's author surnamed Liu described how she was obstructed by the two temples in her efforts to contact her daughter. Liu's 38-year-old daughter Lingling (pseudonym) was ordained in Beijing's Longquan Temple in 2015 without her family's consent after receiving a PhD in economics from China Agricultural University. She was assigned to the Jile Temple in 2016.



"Lingling never told me in advance about her participation in Buddhism study groups at school, her ordination or the assignment, Liu told the Global Times on Wednesday.



Liu is not alone. She is in a WeChat group consisting of 17 parents who are struggling to bring their children back from temples.



Their children were all ordained at Longquan and the hair of the nuns were shaved off at Jile.



A monk's mother surnamed Zhuang told the Global Times her son was transferred to Henan Province after Longquan became involved in the scandal. She does not know her son's current whereabouts.



Temples should only accept disciples after their parents and family agree, according to regulations of the National Religious Affairs Administration.



In August, Xuecheng resigned as head of the country's Buddhist association and head of Longquan Temple following accusations that he sexually abused female apprentices.



Parents claimed Jile Temple was under the strict control of Xuecheng's mother, and that their children's ID, passports, and driving licenses were confiscated.



In 2017, Liu found out that Lingling's ID was kept by Jile Temple when they were planning a trip to a neighboring island. Lingling had to go to a police station to obtain a temporary identity certificate to buy a ferry ticket, Liu said.



"Longquan was the same. Lingling had to ask Master Xianshu for her ID when she agreed to leave the temple with me," Liu said.



Yang confirmed the temple keeps apprentices' IDs, but denied Xuecheng's mother was in control. "She is a housekeeper and unqualified to manage temple affairs. The temple has a committee to manage everything," Yang said.



Lingling refused to leave after Xuecheng's sexual harassment was confirmed by the National Religious Affairs Administration on August 23.



"We understand the parents' concerns and we are willing to offer them some help," Yang said. The bureau will abide by laws in dealing with religious affairs, and parents' reports will be investigated after the World Buddhist Forum in October in Putian, Yang said.



