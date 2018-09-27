Rampant Wang demolishes Olympic champ Puig in Wuhan

China's Wang Qiang hits a return to Puerto Rican Monica Puig during their quarterfinal at the Wuhan Open on Thursday. Photo: VCG





Rising star Wang Qiang demolished Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-3, 6-1 at the Wuhan Open on Thursday, cruising into the semifinals to the delight of the home crowd.



The impressive victory was the 14th on the trot for Wang, who has said she wants to follow the footsteps of China's two-time Grand Slam winner Li Na.



With the fans firmly behind her, Wang made a breathless start to the match, putting her Puerto Rican challenger on the back foot.



Puig, who came into the quarters with an upset win over world No.2 Caroline Wozniacki on Wednesday, switched gears and tried a more aggressive approach, but was unable to faze the local favorite.



Wang was even more dominant in the second set and wrapped up the match in just over an hour, having already made history by becoming the first Chinese player to reach the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open, a WTA Premier 5 tournament.



"Today's win makes me very, very happy," Wang said. "This is the first time I've reached... [these stages] of a Premier 5 tournament."



Wang's impressive run in Wuhan, Hubei Province includes a shock victory in the second round over world No.7 Karolina Pliskova.



The 26-year-old Tianjin native won her first WTA Tour 250 title at the Jiangxi Open in July, and clinched the Guangzhou Open last week. She also grabbed headlines at the French Open with her straight-set demolition of Venus Williams.



Earlier, Australia's Ashleigh Barty had to dig deep to overcome Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, beating the Russian 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 to secure her semifinal berth.



In-form Barty is currently ranked 17th in the world, and a strong finish in Wuhan - where the winner will get 900 points - could help her inch up the rankings before the end of the season.



The 22-year-old Barty pulled off one of the upsets of the tournament on Wednesday when she knocked out Wimbledon champion and world No.3 ­Angelique Kerber in straight sets.



