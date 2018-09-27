Madrid to host new-format Davis Cup

Argentina, Britain chosen as wild cards for 2019 tournament

Madrid has been chosen to host the first two new-format Davis Cup finals in 2019 and 2020, the organizers of the venerable men's team tennis event said Thursday.



Under a format proposed by the ­Kosmos group, headed by Barcelona soccer star Gerard Pique, and adopted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) in August, the competition will bring together 18 nations and regions in one place for a week at the end of the tennis season.



"We are delighted to be bringing the 2019 Davis Cup... finals to Madrid," ITF President David Haggerty said in a statement.



"The city is a fitting location to stage the highest-quality tennis and great entertainment for thousands of fans from all over the world."



The revamped finals are scheduled to take place at La Caja Magica, the current venue for the Madrid Open, in 2019.



For 2020, organizers still must decide between holding the event either at the same location or at the WiZink Center.



Kosmos, an investment group led by Pique with Japanese and Chinese support, will spend $3 billion over 25 years on the revamped 118-year-old Davis Cup.



The current Davis Cup format is a knockout event played in February, July, September and November at venues around the globe, with best-of-five match ties following Grand Slam events until the final round.



Many top players have skipped the event in recent years to ease their schedule.



The four 2018 semifinalists - France, Croatia, Spain and the US - qualify directly. Twelve more places will be ­decided in qualifiers on February 1-2 next year.



Under the reform, the finals will take place in November featuring 18 teams: 12 winners from 24-team home and away qualifying ties in February, the previous year's four semifinalists and two wild-card nations or regions. Argentina and Britain have been picked as the wild cards for the 2019 edition, organizers announced Wednesday.

Round-robin groups of three will send six group winners and two runners-­up into knockout round playoffs.



Round-robin groups of three will send six group winners and two runners-­up into knockout round playoffs.



The finals would feature two singles matches and one doubles match each day, all cut to best-of-three sets.



The overhaul of the competition received 71.43 percent support from about 120 delegates at the ITF annual meeting in Orlando, Florida in August, well ahead of the two-thirds majority needed for approval.





