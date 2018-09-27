Germany wins right to host Euro 2024

Germany on Thursday won the race to host the 2024 European Championship as UEFA backed a bid seen as safer than the rival Turkish proposal.



UEFA announced the winner following a campaign that saw politics and concerns over human rights in Turkey play a central role.



"We want to put on a huge football festival and show the world how hospitable we are," said ex-Germany captain Philipp Lahm, who will head the organizing committee.



UEFA considered that the German bid already had everything in place to host a successful event - from stadiums to infrastructure and hotels.



European soccer's governing body has also said it wants to make as much money as possible from the 2024 tournament and Germany was considered the better financial bet.



The win also offers a boost to German soccer after a disastrous 2018 World Cup, when the country failed to qualify for the last 16.



German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the 2024 tournament "will be an opportunity to show what we stand for in Germany: openness to the world and tolerance, freedom and respect."



Turkey had been desperate to host its first-ever major sporting event but its bid was weakened by concerns over its faltering economy, lacking transport network and, perhaps most importantly, human rights.



