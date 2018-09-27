Gay teacher gains arbitration after school fires him





Ming Jue holds a banner in front of the committee which says "I teach students to be honest, so I cannot lie. I am gay." Photo: courtesy of Ming Jue

A labor dispute arbitration committee in Qingdao, East China's Shandong Province on Thursday accepted a case filed by a teacher who claimed the school expelled him for being homosexual.Ming Jue (pseudonym), 31, who worked as a kindergarten teacher, told the Global Times on Thursday that the local labor dispute arbitration committee sent him a letter confirming that it had accepted his case and scheduled a hearing on November 13.It was reportedly the first labor case filed by a gay teacher in China.Ming said that he has been working as a kindergarten teacher in Qingdao for 10 years and was expelled from the school on August 6 after a parent told one of the school's investors about his homosexual identity."I was thrilled that the committee accepted the case. I hope it would send a message to those in the education sector that true equality, love and tolerance should be practiced," Ming said.Schools are supposed to teach children to respect others, but now they are discriminating against us, he said.Ming's lawyer surnamed Yu said that the LGBT group often faces discrimination in the workplace, and Ming's move not only protects his personal interests but also represents the group's appeal.A report published by Chinese nonprofit organization Aibai Culture and Education Center said the LGBT community in China still struggles with a social stigma among employers and peers, as many people have yet to accept homosexuality.However, LGBT people are increasingly resorting to legal means to raise social awareness and defending their right to employment and marriage. In the latest example, a transgender man won after being unfairly fired in January 2017.