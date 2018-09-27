Day of reckoning for Trump’s Supreme Court pick over assault allegations

Washington was bracing Thursday for a charged hearing pitting Donald Trump's Supreme Court pick Brett Kavanaugh against his accuser Christine Blasey Ford, who was set to detail sexual assault allegations against the judge that could derail his already turbulent confirmation process.



On the eve of the high-stakes Senate Judiciary Committee hearing the US president had praised his choice for the nation's top bench - but said he would be open to withdrawing his nomination if he finds testimony on Thursday about sexual assault allegations against him to be credible.



"I can always be convinced," Trump said of the hearing featuring Blasey Ford, a university professor who has accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her when they were teenagers.



"If I thought he was guilty of something like this, yes, sure," Trump said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. "It's possible I'll hear that, and I'll say, 'Hey, I'm changing my mind.'"



"I look forward to what she has to say," Trump said. "I also look forward to what Judge Kavanaugh has to say."



"I think it's going to be a very important day in the history of our country."



In prepared testimony released on Wednesday, the 51-year-old Blasey Ford said she feared Kavanaugh would rape her during the attack, which she said occurred in 1982.



Blasey Ford said the incident left her "drastically altered," but it was her "civic duty" to tell lawmakers what happened.



Kavanaugh has also been accused of exposing himself to a classmate, Deborah Ramirez, during an alcohol-fueled Yale University party a few years later. On Wednesday, a third woman came forward with explosive allegations, saying she witnessed sexually abusive behavior by Kavanaugh when he was a teenager.



Trump described Kavanaugh as a "great gentleman" and a "great intellect" and said the accusations against the conservative judge were "false."



Trump said he was skeptical because he personally had been the target of "false statements" in the past made by various women.



"I've had a lot of false charges made against me," he said. "People want fame, they want money, they want whatever."



He also slammed his Democratic opponents, accusing them of being "con artists" and destroying the 53-year-old judge's reputation.



The Kavanaugh nomination has turned into a political firestorm ahead of November congressional elections and is threatening to derail Trump's push to get a conservative-minded majority on the top court ahead of the vote.

Newspaper headline: Dramatic showdown for Kavanaugh



