Erdogan calls on Germany to list Gulen as terrorist group

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, arriving in Germany for a three-day state visit, urged it to designate as a terrorist organization the Fethullah Gulen movement, which Turkey blames for a 2016 coup attempt.



His call, in an article published in the Frankfurter Allgemeine newspaper, brought into focus the policy gulf between the two countries as Erdogan arrived, seeking to repair strained political and commercial ties.



Germany has so far said it needs more proof linking the network of supporters of the US-based cleric, which Turkey labels the Gulenist Terrorist Organization (FETO), to the failed attempt to overthrow the Turkish government.



Germany should "recognize FETO is responsible for the attempted putsch, just as Britain did," Erdogan wrote in an article, published on the newspaper's website.



Germany's refusal to extradite military officers Turkey accuses of participating in the coup attempt, after they claimed asylum, enraged Ankara.



Berlin is concerned about the fate of tens of thousands of people imprisoned in the subsequent crackdown who included dozens of German citizens.­



"We are pursuing the goal of increasing our trade and economic ties," Erdogan wrote. "For the sake of prosperity and the future of both our countries, let us increase our mutual interests and reduce our problems."



Erdogan's state visit to Germany, during which he was expected to meet Chancellor Angela Merkel three times, comes with Turkey's economy in crisis.



After years of breakneck growth, Turkey has seen its heavy foreign debt load increased by the lira's 40 percent slide this year - a sell-off that intensified after President Donald Trump imposed sanctions in retaliation for the detention of a US pastor.



Underlining the cool reception Erdogan can expect, demonstrators gathered to protest over the state of press freedom in Turkey.



Despite the wariness, Berlin, ever conscious of the 3 million strong Turkish diaspora community that calls Germany home, is cautiously welcoming Erdogan's overtures.

