World Tourism Day across world

Source:Xinhua Published: 2018/9/28 10:59:37

Tourists enjoy the view of the city from Fisherman's Bastion, a landmark of Budapest, Hungary, on the World Tourism Day, Sept. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Attila Volgyi)


 

Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2018 shows the Lahore Fort on World Tourism Day in eastern Pakistan's Lahore. (Xinhua/Jamil Ahmed)


 

Tourists visit the Lahore Fort on World Tourism Day in eastern Pakistan's Lahore on Sept. 27, 2018. (Xinhua/Jamil Ahmed)


 

Posted in: WORLD
