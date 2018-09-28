Take a look at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line

A staff member works at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 27, 2018. From the time it was established in 2008 until the end of this August, the Tianjin final assembly line assembled and delivered a total of 378 A320s. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Staff members work at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 27, 2018. From the time it was established in 2008 until the end of this August, the Tianjin final assembly line assembled and delivered a total of 378 A320s. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Staff members work at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 27, 2018. From the time it was established in 2008 until the end of this August, the Tianjin final assembly line assembled and delivered a total of 378 A320s. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Staff members work at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 27, 2018. From the time it was established in 2008 until the end of this August, the Tianjin final assembly line assembled and delivered a total of 378 A320s. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2018 shows a plane at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin. From the time it was established in 2008 until the end of this August, the Tianjin final assembly line assembled and delivered a total of 378 A320s. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Staff members work at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin, Sept. 27, 2018. From the time it was established in 2008 until the end of this August, the Tianjin final assembly line assembled and delivered a total of 378 A320s. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2018 shows a plane at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin. From the time it was established in 2008 until the end of this August, the Tianjin final assembly line assembled and delivered a total of 378 A320s. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Photo taken on Sept. 27, 2018 shows the plane at Airbus' Tianjin final assembly line for the A320-family of jets in north China's Tianjin. From the time it was established in 2008 until the end of this August, the Tianjin final assembly line assembled and delivered a total of 378 A320s. (Xinhua/Li Ran)