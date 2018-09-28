Top legislator stresses Xi's thought in advancing people's congresses system

China's top legislator Li Zhanshu has stressed the need to take Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the guide in improving and developing the system of people's congresses and the legislatures' work.



Li, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, made the remarks at a symposium on the study and implementation of the important thoughts of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on upholding and improving the system of people's congresses.



Such work should also be conducted under the centralized, unified leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi at the core, Li said at the event, which was held Wednesday and Thursday in Shijiazhuang, capital of north China's Hebei Province.

