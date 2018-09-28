Egypt's Sisi urges Netanyahu for peace with Palestinians as key to Mideast stability

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a meeting in New York for a comprehensive settlement for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as key to security and stability in the Middle East region, the Egyptian presidential spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.



Sisi's remarks came during his meeting with Netanyahu at the former's residence in New York on the sidelines of their participation in the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, according to Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady.



During the meeting, which discussed ways of reviving the Israeli-Palestinian peace process, Sisi stressed "the importance of resuming the negotiations between the two sides, the Palestinians and the Israelis, to reach a just and comprehensive solution based on a two-state solution and in accordance with the relevant international treaties."



The Egyptian president added that a final just settlement for the Palestinian question would create a new reality in the Middle East region where all its peoples enjoy stability, security and development.



Over the past few months, Egypt has been seeking to broker inter-Palestinian reconciliation, particularly between Hamas movement that practically controls the Gaza Strip and Fatah movement of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.



On the other hand, Egypt tries to reach a lasting truce between Hamas and Israel in return for easing the blockade imposed by Israel on Gaza.



The seven-decade-long conflict between the Israelis and the Palestinians erupted following the Israeli occupation of Palestinian territories and the Western-backed creation of Israel in 1948.



The United States, Israel's main backer, recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital last December and relocated the U.S. embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to the disputed holy city later in May.



The Palestinians seek to establish an independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital in light of the UN-proposed two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders.

