Bimbo Global Energy 2018 race held at Olympic Forest Park

Bimbo Global Energy 2018 was successfully held at the Olympic Forest Park in Chaoyang District on Sunday. Hosted by the famous Mexican bakery brand Bimbo, this year's event drew the participation of over 4,500 runners from different countries and regions to enjoy the fun of sport with families and friends. Liu Junjie and Wang Li seized the victory as the first male and female winners in the 10- kilometer race.Apart from the 10-kilometer race, a three-kilometer family race took place in which parents and children were able to run and enjoy the excitement together.This is the fourth consecutive year that the race was held in China. In addition to Beijing, which is the first host city for this year's event, the race will also be hosted in some 35 cities in 23 countries including Los Angeles, Madrid, and Barcelona.Like in the previous races, part of the initiative for this competition is to offer help and support to those in need. In collaboration with the social interest service provider China Council of Lions Club, Bimbo will donate two slices of Bimbo bread for every kilometer each runner who finishes in the race. There are 54,812 slices of bread to be donated to the schools, communities and disabled groups this year.This year's champions will be able to participate in the Bimbo Global Energy 2019 event in Madrid on behalf of China. Liu said that he was happy to be able to participate in the race with other sport lovers worldwide and is looking forward to gaining a good result next year in Madrid.The President of Bimbo China Zhao Yiquan said that after four years of organizing the race, he has seen the race becoming a very important platform for external communications between Bimbo and the community. "The competition not only offers an opportunity for runners to showcase themselves but also gives back what we have to the society through charity," Zhao said. "As the influence of Bimbo and Bimbo Global Energy is rising in China, we will expand it to more cities next year," Zhao added.As always, the event received support from the Mexican Embassy in Beijing. At the start of the event, the Mexican Ambassador to China José Luis Bernal said that Bimbo has been a star enterprise not just in Mexico but around the world and it is an honor for him to be here and witness the gathering of some 4500 runners as well as the friendship between runners from China and other countries. The ambassador also expressed his appreciation for the event to further escalate cultural interaction through the activities like this in the future.