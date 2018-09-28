China-ASEAN photo exhibition held to mark 15th anniversary of strategic partnership

A photo exhibition kicked off here to commemorate 15th anniversary of China-ASEAN
strategic partnership, illustrating colorful narrative of dynamic and harmonious relations between the two sides.
The event, held in Al-Azhar University in downtown Jakarta, was jointly launched by Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Huang Xilian and Singapore Permanent Representative to ASEAN Tan Hung Seng Thursday.
Some 40 photos from China and 10 ASEAN countries were displayed in the venue that will run until Oct. 5, under four sub themes of "Harmony with Nature," "Harmony with Modernity," "Harmony among Communities" and "Harmonious Relations."
The exhibition features the beautiful scenes of ASEAN and China as well as their close friendship.
In his remarks to open the photo exhibition, Ambassador Huang said "harmonious coexistence" is the essence of Asian culture, and "harmonious coexistence" is also a vivid portrayal of China-ASEAN relations.
China has always regarded "mutual respect and mutual assistance" and "harmonious cooperation" as the way to get along with ASEAN.
For the students of Al-Azhar University, especially the students of the Confucius Institute, Huang said the Confucius Institute in Indonesia is a bridge of two cultures conveying the friendship between the two peoples.
He hoped more young students could go to China to experience China's history and development, and contribute to the friendship between China and Indonesia and other ASEAN countries.
Tan said ASEAN and China have always attached great importance to building a harmonious relationship and mutually beneficial partnership.
The two sides have deepened cooperation in both traditional and emerging areas such as tourism, anti-corruption, environmental protection, infrastructure connectivity, smart cities development and cyber security cooperation in recent years, he added.
"We have also promoted greater people-to-people links through educational exchanges and tourism," Tan said.
China-ASEAN relations have developed over the past 15 years with deepening mutual trust, closer economic and trade cooperation, and enhanced people-to-people exchanges.
China has been ASEAN's largest trade partner for nine consecutive years, while ASEAN has been China's third largest trade partner for seven consecutive years.