Chinese, Turkish FMs meet for closer cooperation

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Thursday, vowing to cement bilateral cooperation.



Being Turkey's friend, China firmly supports Turkey's efforts to safeguard national stability and development, and is willing to maintain communication at all levels with Turkey to strengthen mutual understanding, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and fully consider each other's core interests and major concerns, Wang said.



Under the current circumstances, Wang said, the two sides should enhance coordination and cooperation in international affairs, make joint efforts to safeguard multilateralism, international system and international rules, and work together to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of emerging economies and developing countries.



For his part, Cavusoglu said Turkey attaches great importance to the ties with China, and hopes to expand practical cooperation with China in various fields including economy and trade, energy and counter-terrorism.



Turkey spoke highly of China's just and balanced position in dealing with international affairs, and expects closer cooperation under multilateral frameworks, said the Turkish foreign minister.

