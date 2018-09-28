Actress wins fans after allegedly assaulting her now ex-husband

Zhang Yuqi attends the opening ceremony and The Great Gatsby Premiere during the 66th Annual Cannes Film Festival at the Theatre Lumiere on May 15, 2013, in Cannes, France. Photo：VCG

Celebrities accused of domestic violence generally suffer damaged reputations, but in the case of Zhang Yuqi, a popular actress, the outcome seems different.



She has attracted more social media followers after reportedly hurting her husband with a knife.



This incident has triggered widespread discussion about the meaning of equality between men and women.



According to a screenshot of a report which was allegedly from a police bureau in Huangpu district, Shanghai, Zhang allegedly cut her husband in the back with a knife, creating two 1-centimeter wounds.



Zhang's agent said in a release on Thursday that the actress has divorced her husband, Yuan Bayuan. The announcement came one day after reports that Zhang cut Yuan with a knife.



Unlike other celebrities who get involved in domestic violence cases and are condemned by the public, Zhang has earned a lot of fans since the allegedly police report spread online this week.



Some netizens said that Zhang's behaviors show that women are no longer the weak party in domestic violence cases, and women should take action when they feel uncomfortable in a relationship.



However, others said that using violence to settle problems in a relationship does not represent the future of feminism. Men and women could both be the victim of domestic violence, and what Zhang has done should not be hailed by the public.

Global Times