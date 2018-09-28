BRICS members vow to uphold multilateralism

Foreign ministers of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) vowed on Thursday to uphold multilateralism, safeguard international law and rules, object to unilateralism and protectionism, and push globalization toward a more balanced, just and inclusive development.



The ministers, meeting on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, unanimously agreed to implement agreements made at the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, further strengthen strategic communication, deepen pragmatic cooperation, enhance people-to-people exchanges and implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.



Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi proposed four ways to strengthen cooperation among BRICS at the meeting.



He said the countries should continue safeguarding multilateralism and the UN-centered contemporary international system, and build a new type of International relations featuring mutual respect, fairness and justice, cooperation and mutual benefits.



Wang emphasized the importance of holding dialogues to solve problems, calling on the BRICS nations to stand together on major issues, and safeguarding the legitimate development interests of emerging markets including the BRICS nations.



He also called on the convening countries to expand "BRICS Plus" cooperation.

