As Brexit worries grow, carmakers plan for disruption

Main: a car model at McLaren Automotive Production Center in the UK in September 2017 Photo:VCG
Inset: UK's Prince William (background) helps fit an airbag to a McLaren car during his visit to McLaren Automotive Production Center in Woking, England in September 2017. Photo:VCG
Carmakers in Britain have triggered some Brexit
contingency plans such as certifying models in Europe, and they are redrawing production schedules and stockpiling more parts to defend against any loss of unfettered trade after Brexit.
Such moves would allow plants, which rely on the just-in-time delivery of tens of thousands of components, to keep operating after Brexit on March 29, 2019, but would add costs and bureaucracy, which could risk their long-term viability.
The EU and UK hope to agree on a deal by the end of the year to avoid tariffs and trade barriers, but UK Prime Minister Theresa May's proposals have been criticized by both Brexiteers, who want a cleaner break from the bloc, and the EU.
McLaren Automotive, which builds around 5,000 cars a year at its UK factory, is looking at having its cars certified by both a British and European agency. It is planning to stockpile critical components and change when it sells into the EU if there is disruption.
"I will sell a little more in January and February and plan to pick the volume up in May and give us a leaner period through the change point," Chief Executive Mike Flewitt told Reuters.
BMW, which said in September it would move the annual summer shutdown of its British Mini plant to April, is looking for truck parking areas and warehousing on both sides of the channel and is seeking to sign contracts to lease certain locations, a spokesman said.
It is also investing in IT systems to handle any new red tape as carmakers estimate tens of thousands of new documents could be needed if tariffs and customs duties are imposed. The German carmaker's Brexit plans are costing millions of pounds.
But Honda, which builds 10 percent of Britain's 1.6 million cars at its Swindon plant, is not in the market to buy "huge amounts of warehousing space," said its Europe boss Ian Howells. "It's been a very precise calculation or estimation of what components need to be brought in," he said, adding the company could also alter its output to sell more into Europe at the start of 2019.Waste of money
Many carmakers have also asked suppliers to look into how they would handle delays at ports, executives told Reuters, as thousands of parts, engines and finished models move between Britain and the continent every day.
British negotiators have cited the car industry as an example of where the EU would lose out if there are new barriers to trade, a source said, particularly due to the high volumes of German cars sold in Britain.
Britain's Brexit ministry did not reply to a request for comment.
While companies with factories in Britain face uncertainty over their production sites, so do major automakers that do not build any vehicles in the UK, not knowing how their access to Europe's second-biggest auto market might change.
Over 85 percent of cars sold in Britain are imported with Germany's VW group, which only has a plant building Bentley models, being the top seller. Ford, which builds engines but no cars in Britain, is the biggest-selling brand in the country.
A transitional deal is meant to come into force after Brexit ensuring that little changes until the end of 2020, but that would not come into force if talks break down, meaning that companies are having to evaluate their options and in some cases take different decisions.
While BMW is moving its annual shutdown from the summer in case there is no Brexit deal, Jaguar Land Rover, which has warned that it does not know whether its plants will be able to operate in six months' time, has yet to decide.