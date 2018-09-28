BMW issues warning on falling profit; cites price competition, emissions rules

German carmaker BMW warned its pretax profit would fall this year, against earlier expectations for a flat outcome, and cut its profit margin guidance for cars, blaming intense price competition following new emissions rules.



BMW is ahead of its peers Volkswagen and Daimler in terms of selling cars that conform to the new Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test standard (WLTP), but the onset of the rules has led to supply distortions and unexpected price competition, it said.



The introduction of WLTP has forced some carmakers to withhold non-conforming models from showrooms, prompting them to discount other models to defend their market share. European car registrations surged 29.8 percent in August.



International trade tensions, which have given rise to import tariffs, are also driving market uncertainty, BMW said.



As a result, full-year pretax profit is expected to moderately fall, rather than remain on a par with last year, according to the company.



The operating margin in BMW's automotive division is now expected to be at least 7 percent, rather than in line with the group's target corridor of at least 8-10 percent, BMW added.



"This profit warning comes as a surprise, but that is because market conditions have changed," said NordLB analyst Frank Schwope, who still has a "buy" rating on BMW shares.



In August, BMW reaffirmed its full-year targets, but analysts at Evercore ISI on Monday said they doubted BMW's ability to meet its full-year pretax profit goal.





