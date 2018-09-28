China's grain yield to remain above 600 bln kilogram

Machines harvest soybeans at Wudalianchi Farm in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 27, 2018. It is estimated the grain yield of the year 2018 will continue to remain above 600 billion kilogram. (Xinhua/Lu Wenxiang)

A villager harvests corns in the fields at Xintun Village in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 18, 2018. It is estimated the grain yield of the year 2018 will continue to remain above 600 billion kilogram. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

A villager dries corns at Xintun Village in Tancheng County, east China's Shandong Province, Sept. 23, 2018. It is estimated the grain yield of the year 2018 will continue to remain above 600 billion kilogram. (Xinhua/Zhang Chunlei)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2018 shows harvesters reaping rice in the fields at Linjiang New District in Haimen, east China's Jiangsu Province. It is estimated the grain yield of the year 2018 will continue to remain above 600 billion kilogram. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)

Machines harvest soybeans at Wudalianchi Farm in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 27, 2018. It is estimated the grain yield of the year 2018 will continue to remain above 600 billion kilogram. (Xinhua/Lu Wenxiang)

Aerial photo taken on Sept. 27, 2018 shows harvesters reaping rice in the fields at Linjiang New District in Haimen, east China's Jiangsu Province. It is estimated the grain yield of the year 2018 will continue to remain above 600 billion kilogram. (Xinhua/Xu Congjun)