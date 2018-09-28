Thousand year-old capital of Xi'an embraces new youth trends

The Mosaic Xi'an Photo: Courtesy of Pradera Retail Asia

Just like Beijing, Xi'an in West China's Shaanxi Province, is a city that where tradition meets modern trends. Young people in cities such as these are always on the lookout for trendy and fun experiences.Fortunately for the young residents of Xi'an, the new Mosaic Xi'an shopping center that just opened recently is being considered as a landmark destination integrating modern shopping and entertainment experiences with traditional design.According to Rhys Evans, head of asset management at Pradera Retail Asia, which owns Mosaic Xi'an, the overall design of the shopping center is an innovative step forward for the commercial real estate industry in China."In its architecture, it features motifs similar to the ancient city wall and integrates other unique characteristics from the city, including themes related to the eight surrounding rivers," Evans said in a press release sent to the Global Times."Consumers can have a satisfying experience while gaining a sense of belonging to the city's rich historical heritage."Besides the design, the new shopping mall aims to provide a feast of experiences and surprises for shoppers and fun-seekers by offering a variety of food and beverage choices. In addition, Mosaic Xi'an also offers a line-up of the most stylish retail brands worldwide, creating a unique shopping destination for fashion lovers."Mosaic is positioned as a modern shopping and entertainment landmark destination in Xi'an, targeting the 20-40 year old demographic. It will offer a merchandise mix comprising international fashion brands, entertainment and extensive food and beverage options as well as providing exciting marketing events throughout the year," said Evans.Alison Rehill-Erguven, CEO of Pradera Retail Asia, said, "We've always been optimistic about the growth of the China market. In addition, we continuously leverage our global platform to bring the latest trends and the best services to our assets and to our customers."