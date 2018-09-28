Learning Chinese

Chat attack

modern Lord Ye likes dragons



当代叶公好龙



(dānɡdài yèɡōnɡ hào lónɡ)

A: My sister just gave birth to a boy. When I went to see her, the pale and chubby baby sleeping in her arms was really cute.



我姐姐刚生了个小男孩,我去看她的时候发现小婴儿白白胖胖的睡在她怀里,真可爱。



(wǒ jiějie ɡānɡ shēnɡ le ɡè xiǎo nánhái, wǒqù kàntā de shíhòu fāxiàn xiǎo yīnɡér báibái pànɡpànɡ de shuìzài tā huáilǐ, zhēn kěài.)



B: If you like kids so much, you should have one.



你这么喜欢小孩,就自己生一个呗。



(nǐ zhème xǐhuān xiǎohái, jiù zìjǐ shēnɡ yíɡè bei.)

A: Never mind then. As soon as I think about how much money it costs to raise a child, it's more than I can take.



那还是算了吧,一想到养孩子要费那么多钱,我可受不了。



(nà háishì suànle ba, yì xiǎnɡdào yǎnɡ háizi yào fèi nàme duō qián, wǒ kě shòu bùliǎo.)



B: This is what we call "modern Lord Ye likes dragons," you are envious of others' lives, but aren't willing to pursue it yourself.



你这就属于当代叶公好龙,总是羡慕别人的生活,让你自己去追求你又不乐意。



(nǐ zhèjiù shǔyú dānɡdài yèɡōnɡ hào lónɡ, zǒnɡshì xiànmù biérén de shēnɡhuó, rànɡnǐ zìjǐ qù zhuīqiú nǐ yòu bú lèyì.)









Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





