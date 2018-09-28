Happy birthday:



Unfortunately, some misfortune is heading your way. While you won't be able to avoid this bad luck, you will be able to take measures to reduce its impact. Stick close to home for the next few days and you should be to keep the risk to yourself to a minimum. Your lucky numbers: 3, 5, 7, 12, 15.



Libra (Sep 23 - Oct 22)



Worry should be the furthest thing from your mind today. With Lady Luck at your side, you can just relax and enjoy yourself by doing those things you love. You can add to the fun by inviting some friends along for the ride. Money matters are looking up. ✭✭✭✭



Scorpio (Oct 23 - Nov 21)



You will be able to take a huge leap forward when it comes to making your dreams come true today. You are sure to come across an unexpected solution to a problem if you apply a bit of creative thinking. ✭✭✭



Sagittarius (Nov 22 - Dec 21)



You may be having a tough time struggling with a personal issue. Talking things over with a close friend can go a long way towards untying the knot in your heart. Green will be your lucky color. ✭✭✭



Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19)



Get out of the house tonight and you are guaranteed to make an interesting discovery. Disappointment is sure to head your way if you allow your happiness to depend on others. ✭✭✭

Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18)



You will be presented with an opportunity to greatly increase your financial fortunes. Open your mind to new possibilities and you just might be surprised by what you discover. ✭✭✭✭

Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20)



Keeping a positive attitude will help set the tone for the day. The more optimistic you are the greater your luck will be. Romance is in the air for you tonight! ✭✭✭✭



Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 19)



Some recent events may have you feeling a bit nostalgic about the past. Do not forget to appreciate what you have in your present or you may cause some problems for yourself in the future. Financial pressures may lead to tension. ✭✭✭

Taurus (Apr 20 - May 20)



You have been carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders for long enough. It's time to allow someone else to share your burdens with you. Take care to keep a tight rein on your emotions when talking about money issues. ✭✭✭

Gemini (May 21 - Jun 20)



This will be an excellent day to take part in physical activities. Take the time to head to the park to play some sports or just go for a short jog near home. You will have to make a difficult choice today. Keep in mind that you can't have your cake and eat it too. ✭✭✭

Cancer (Jun 21 - Jul 22)



A personal issue that you thought you had laid to rest may rear its ugly head today. No one will be coming to your rescue so it will be up to you to help yourself. ✭✭✭

Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 22)



You still have a lot of road left ahead of you before you can reach your goals, but so long as you stay on your current path you will eventually get where you want to be. Patience will be needed today. ✭✭✭✭

Virgo (Aug 23 - Sep 22)



Recent challenges have made you stronger than you realize. Make good use of this new strength to branch into areas that are unfamiliar to you. ✭✭✭✭