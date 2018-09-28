Crossword

2018/9/28


Puzzle



ACROSS

  1 Cheese type

  6 Spanish heat

 11 App game interruptions

 14 How oaths are given

 15 Extract with a solvent

 16 "Aloha" gift

 17 Floaters with great views

 19 Zamboni surface

 20 Carefree diversions

 21 Satchel relative

 23 Massage places

 25 Regretful one

 27 Cat's lives

 28 Tag's result

 29 Some woodwind players

 32 Plants, e.g.

 34 Bluefin and skipjack

 35 Certain exercise

 38 Dirtying up

 42 Wicked Biblical city

 44 Tart citrus

 45 Drawers of funnies

 50 Extinct New Zealander

 51 Declare firmly

 52 Mix oil and water?

 53 It could be hammered out

 54 Sauce with quite a kick

 57 Cheapskate

 59 Landing datum

 60 Satirical ridiculers

 64 Singer King Cole

 65 Demoralize

 66 Student's pre-test mantra

 67 "There ___ no words ..."

 68 Swamp growths

 69 Mexican currency

DOWN

  1 Capture, as a crook

  2 "Carte" start

  3 Assembler of pages

 4 Pantomimed dances

  5 Smell

  6 2020 U.S. event

  7 Muhammad or Laila

  8 Glimmering

  9 Uniformed comics pooch

 10 Orchestra silence

 11 Airtight explanations

 12 Pour, as wine

 13 Prolonged military attacks

 18 Southern veggie

 22 Isolate, as Gilligan

 23 Place for a nap

 24 Cry like a baby

 26 Harsh suffix?

 29 Hindi courtesy title

 30 Sean Lennon's mom

 31 Common scratchers

 33 Orators' platforms

 36 Common vow

 37 Simple soup

 39 Dunks

 40 11 and 60 minutes?

 41 Tiny insect

 43 Sch. since 1861

 45 Chain of connected ideas

 46 Cameron blockbuster

 47 Manufacturer's incentive

 48 Cowell and Baker

 49 The Three Little pigs, e.g.

 53 Clear frozen windshields

 55 Slanderous word

 56 Walking aide

 58 Reach a breaking point

 61 Noter's tote

 62 Uncle of Mexico

 63 Aves. kin



Solution



 

