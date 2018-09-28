





Puzzle







ACROSS1 Cheese type6 Spanish heat11 App game interruptions14 How oaths are given15 Extract with a solvent16 "Aloha" gift17 Floaters with great views19 Zamboni surface20 Carefree diversions21 Satchel relative23 Massage places25 Regretful one27 Cat's lives28 Tag's result29 Some woodwind players32 Plants, e.g.34 Bluefin and skipjack35 Certain exercise38 Dirtying up42 Wicked Biblical city44 Tart citrus45 Drawers of funnies50 Extinct New Zealander51 Declare firmly52 Mix oil and water?53 It could be hammered out54 Sauce with quite a kick57 Cheapskate59 Landing datum60 Satirical ridiculers64 Singer King Cole65 Demoralize66 Student's pre-test mantra67 "There ___ no words ..."68 Swamp growths69 Mexican currencyDOWN1 Capture, as a crook2 "Carte" start3 Assembler of pages4 Pantomimed dances5 Smell6 2020 U.S. event7 Muhammad or Laila8 Glimmering9 Uniformed comics pooch10 Orchestra silence11 Airtight explanations12 Pour, as wine13 Prolonged military attacks18 Southern veggie22 Isolate, as Gilligan23 Place for a nap24 Cry like a baby26 Harsh suffix?29 Hindi courtesy title30 Sean Lennon's mom31 Common scratchers33 Orators' platforms36 Common vow37 Simple soup39 Dunks40 11 and 60 minutes?41 Tiny insect43 Sch. since 186145 Chain of connected ideas46 Cameron blockbuster47 Manufacturer's incentive48 Cowell and Baker49 The Three Little pigs, e.g.53 Clear frozen windshields55 Slanderous word56 Walking aide58 Reach a breaking point61 Noter's tote62 Uncle of Mexico63 Aves. kin

Solution