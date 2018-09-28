Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Cheese type
6 Spanish heat
11 App game interruptions
14 How oaths are given
15 Extract with a solvent
16 "Aloha" gift
17 Floaters with great views
19 Zamboni surface
20 Carefree diversions
21 Satchel relative
23 Massage places
25 Regretful one
27 Cat's lives
28 Tag's result
29 Some woodwind players
32 Plants, e.g.
34 Bluefin and skipjack
35 Certain exercise
38 Dirtying up
42 Wicked Biblical city
44 Tart citrus
45 Drawers of funnies
50 Extinct New Zealander
51 Declare firmly
52 Mix oil and water?
53 It could be hammered out
54 Sauce with quite a kick
57 Cheapskate
59 Landing datum
60 Satirical ridiculers
64 Singer King Cole
65 Demoralize
66 Student's pre-test mantra
67 "There ___ no words ..."
68 Swamp growths
69 Mexican currency
DOWN
1 Capture, as a crook
2 "Carte" start
3 Assembler of pages
4 Pantomimed dances
5 Smell
6 2020 U.S. event
7 Muhammad or Laila
8 Glimmering
9 Uniformed comics pooch
10 Orchestra silence
11 Airtight explanations
12 Pour, as wine
13 Prolonged military attacks
18 Southern veggie
22 Isolate, as Gilligan
23 Place for a nap
24 Cry like a baby
26 Harsh suffix?
29 Hindi courtesy title
30 Sean Lennon's mom
31 Common scratchers
33 Orators' platforms
36 Common vow
37 Simple soup
39 Dunks
40 11 and 60 minutes?
41 Tiny insect
43 Sch. since 1861
45 Chain of connected ideas
46 Cameron blockbuster
47 Manufacturer's incentive
48 Cowell and Baker
49 The Three Little pigs, e.g.
53 Clear frozen windshields
55 Slanderous word
56 Walking aide
58 Reach a breaking point
61 Noter's tote
62 Uncle of Mexico
63 Aves. kin
Solution