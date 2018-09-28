Word matters

Illustration: Peter C. Espina/GT

"The full automatic ticket checking system is connected to the backstage management system, so that we can easily know the exact number of tourists."So said a manager at Chaoyang Park. The park will provide an online purchasing and recharging service from October 1. Tourists can follow their official WeChat account to buy tickets online. Tourists who have purchased their ticket online can enter the park with an ID card. Chaoyang Park has also launched an automatic ticket checking system. Tourists with a monthly or annual pass, Beijing metro card or other valid cards can pass through the system with a simple swipe. (Source: Beijing Evening News)