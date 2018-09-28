Architecture Design Expo 2018 to look for inheritance, integration and renaissance

Architecture Design Expo to launch on October 31 Photo: Courtesy of MMU BAU Fenestration Co., Ltd.

With a growing building and construction market, as well as rising demands on industry standards and regulations, the Architectural Society of China (ASC), Messe München GmbH (MMG) and MMU BAU Fenestration Co., Ltd. (MMU) joined forces to announce on Tuesday that they will launch the Architecture Design Expo 2018 (Beijing) from October 31 to November 3 in the New China International Exhibition Centre in Beijing.Under the theme of "Inheritance, Integration, and Renaissance" the expo consists of three parts: theme exhibitions, conferences and an installation showcase. It will collect outstanding architectural design cases and high-end architectural solutions from major architectural institutes, architectural design consulting agencies, building systems and materials suppliers.This year marks the 65th anniversary of the establishment of the Architectural Society of China. The expo will also showcase the changes in the Chinese construction industry over the past 65 years."With MMG's international resources, it will establish a one-stop communication platform penetrating along the industry chain, provide [a] new perspective in terms of architectural design concepts, architectural culture exchange, and novel architectural solutions, so as to provide a more international platform for domestic and foreign architects to practice the collision and integration of architectural technology and art," Reinhard Pfeiffer, the Chairman of Board of MMU and Deputy Chairman and CEO of MMG said.