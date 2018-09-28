VIPKid cooperates with the Orange County Visitors Association

VIPKid launches the "VIPKID Global Classroom in Orange County". Photo: Courtesy of VIPKid

VIPKid will cooperate with the Orange County Visitors Association (OCVA), based in California, to enrich their online and offline courses.VIPKid, a Chinese online education company, launched a new project called the "VIPKID Global Classroom in Orange County" on September 20, 2018. With the help of OCVA, it is possible for VIPKid to give more exciting and rich lessons to Chinese children.VIPKid links mainly North American teachers with Chinese kids through the internet. On September 6, 2018, VIPKid has launched a new project called "Global Classroom" in Shanghai. Through this project, teachers of VIPKid can not only teach students from home, but also allow students to watch some videos during their journey. It gives chances for those children to travel around the world and learn from their foreign teachers using their mobile phones.VIPKid is trying to provide some offline courses as well. During the coming National Day, some students will go to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando and enjoy their courses with North American teachers.According to the official report, the project supports a chance for around 60,000 teachers and 500,000 students to build deep relationship through the courses at Disneyland.Mr. Edwin D.Fuller, Chairman and CEO of OCVA, said that it's an honor to cooperate with VIPKid. "Through this cooperation, we want to give the children chances to experience something different and keep curiosity towards the outside world during their childhood," he said.