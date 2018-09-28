Original musical classic, Cats, shown in Beijing; stage stirs up memories

The musical Cats appeared in Beijing Century Theatre on September 25, 2018 Photo: Courtesy of Beijing Century Theatre

The musical Cats appeared in Beijing Century Theatre on September 25, 2018. The original Cats was created by Andrew Lloyd Webber in 1981, which is adapted from the fairy tale anthology Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, the British poet and winner of Nobel Prize in Literature.The 2018 tour of Cats in China kicked off in Shenzhen. It has been shown in 11 cities: Shenzhen, Xi'an, Nanjing, Ningbo, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Suzhou, Chongqing, Shijiazhuang, Guangzhou and Beijing.On the afternoon of September 25, director Dane Quixall and music director Mathieu Serradell, took the original musical to stage at Century Theatre in Beijing. Quixall revealed that he was one of the actors in the musical Cats.He said it is lucky for him to experience the beautiful scenery of China and he was moved by the enthusiasm of Chinese audiences. Serradell also expressed that presenting the musical classic with the original taste and flavor of the Chinese audience excited him. He expects to have more chances to perform in China.