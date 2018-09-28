Professional soccer camp dawns on Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing & Yanqi Island

Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing & Yanqi Island Photo: Courtesy of Sunrise Kempinski Hotel, Beijing & Yanqi Island

Yanqi Island soccer camp is coming back from October 1 to 4. Organized by Kempinski, this is the second soccer camp held by an English professional soccerer at Yanqi Hotel. For kids who love soccer and expect an excellent training, the camp can set them on the right path and offer them an exclusive experience in soccer.The former English professional soccerer Bobby Zamora, an accredited coach, will conduct a four-day soccer training course for youngsters from ages 5 to 17 on the picturesque Yanqi Island. Zamora, who is from England, has spent more than a decade of his career playing in the Premier League with prestigious clubs, including Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Fulham.The four fun-packed, inspirational soccer sessions led by Bobby Zamora will provide a fantastic opportunity for the soccer-loving children to meet with the world-class soccer star, learn from him and interact with him. The memorable experience will encourage the children to achieve their soccer dreams.Come and sign up your kids up for this wonderful soccer camp on Yanqi Island during the Golden Week holiday and let your kids experience an internationally specialized soccer course with incredible scenery. Moreover, you and your family can enjoy the European-style luxury properties as well as the services in this fantastic leisure destination.The package, comprising of a four-day training and three-night family stay at the hotel, costs 8,988 yuan, which includes a kit bag with a shirt, shorts, socks and a sport vest, as well as a training certificate with Bobby's autograph. However, for parents willing to make the journey to and from the venue each day, there is a "Bobby Only" package available at the price of 4,688 yuan, which includes the four-day training only.