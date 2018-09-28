State Council reassigns administrative functions amid institutional reshuffle

China's State Council has revised 10 administrative laws and regulations to reassign state organ functions affected by a recent large-scale institutional reform, according to a decision released Friday.
The revisions were made in accordance with an institutional reform plan of the State Council approved at the first session of the 13th National People's Congress in March.
Some functions of the former State Administration for Industry and Commerce, formerly the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, and the Ministry of Commerce
, as stipulated by the regulations have been reassigned to the State Administration for Market Regulation, according to the document.
Provisions concerning the functions of the former Ministry of Environmental Protection
have been reassigned to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment, while the film management functions of the former State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television have been reassigned to the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee.