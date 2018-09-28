US, Australia shouldn’t exert political influence over Huawei’s PNG operations

Chinese investment in internet infrastructure in Papua New Guinea (PNG) will help boost the local telecoms industry, and neither Australia nor the US should impose their political influence on business deals, an industry analyst said on Friday.
The comment came after a Reuters report which said the US is working on a counter-offer to stop Chinese telecom company Huawei Technologies Co from building internet infrastructure in PNG.
The move follows a ban imposed by the Australian government in August on Chinese companies such as Huawei and ZTE Corp from providing 5G technologies in the country over "security concerns."
Huawei announced plans to establish a 5,457-kilometer marine network, covering 14 of the most populated cities in PNG, which would also connect to Jayapura, Indonesia, a major access point to global cable systems, according to a post on the company's website in October 2016.
The design capacity of the networks would be 8 terabits per second, which could meet demand for bandwidth in PNG for more than 10 years, the post said.
In addition, the networks, which will cover more than 55 percent of the country's population, are expected to provide more than 70 percent of the country's bandwidth by 2026, the post said.
Cooperation between China and PNG has promoted local economic and social development, and China's aid to PNG has been "without any political conditions," Geng Shuang, spokesperson of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs
, told a routine press conference on Friday.
China's influence and so-called "infiltration" of PNG and other Pacific island countries has become one of the most hyped topics in US and Australian media.
"It's not reasonable to exert such pressure on PNG for political reasons," Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry news site cctime.com, told the Global Times.
If PNG follows Australia in taking a tough stance on Chinese investment, the move will eventually hurt PNG itself as Chinese companies offer competitive internet infrastructure services on the global stage, he noted.
US Charge d'Affaires James Caruso told Australian media that the move is not about rejecting Chinese investment, but finding alternatives from other countries, Reuters said.
Huawei did not respond to inquiries from the Global Times on Friday.
"US companies, or other telecoms companies from Western countries, are unlikely to become more competitive than Chinese ones, which have obvious pricing and technological edges in the industry," Xiang noted.
"Finding replacements seems to be 'mission impossible'," he said.