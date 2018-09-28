Jiangxi train link to Moscow

A new China-Europe freight train route was launched Friday, linking Jingdezhen, East China's Jiangxi Province, with Moscow.



The first train, carrying 43 containers, departed from Jingdezhen on Friday morning and will travel about 10,000 km to reach Moscow in two weeks, according to Liu Ciping, deputy head of the local commerce bureau.



The goods include ceramics, large equipment, automobile parts and bio-medicines, Liu said.



By late August, China-Europe freight trains had made 10,000 trips since services started in March 2011. As of June 30, China's freight rail services linked 48 domestic cities with 42 European cities.





