Beijing caps shared bikes

Beijing authorities have set a limit on the number of shared bikes in the capital as the industry continues to develop.



In a regulation passed Friday by the Standing Committee of the Beijing Municipal People's Congress, authorities decided that 1.91 million would be the limit of the total number of shared bikes.



According to the regulation, transportation authorities could designate off-limit areas for shared bikes. Shared bike operators should update information regarding the number of bikes and their locations on a government internet platform.





