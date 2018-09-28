Malaysia looks to export more products to China, official says

The Malaysian government remains committed to further developing a friendly relationship with China, and it hopes China will buy more of its products to help its development, a senior Malaysian official said Friday.



"We will make sure that good things will be shared between our countries. We will also make sure that trade between our countries will continue to grow," International Trade and Industry Minister Darell Leiking said during the opening ceremony of the "Building a Better Future Together" photo exhibition organized by the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia.



Malaysia continued to welcome businesses from China and hoped China would "buy a lot more of our products," he said.



Darell Leiking stressed that the relations between the two governments remained close following Malaysia's general election in May.



"The government of Malaysia, led by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, is very committed to working with the Chinese government," he said.





